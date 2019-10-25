Committee for 2019 Census inaugurated

A committee has been inaugurated with the responsibility of Publicize, Educate and Advocate for the 2020 Population and Housing Census.

The committee, which was inaugurated in Accra on Thursday 24th October 2019 is chaired by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi in the Eastern Region.

Delivering his inaugural address, Mr. Nkrumah said Ghana like any other developing nation has been very conscious of the benefits of censuses and its importance to national development.

He said countries all over the world have depended extensively on Census data to guide their planning and monitoring of both national and international policy interventions.

“The 2020 Population and Housing Census is expected to provide a reliable database for policy reviews and ensure systematic improvement in the implementation of government’s on-going interventions such as Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO, LEAP, youth in Agriculture among others that may be developed in the course of the next decade” he added.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s commitment in ensuring a successful conduct of the 2020 Population Council by the Ghana Statistical Service is not in doubt following the creation of six (6) new Regions and over forty (40) new districts.

Mr. Nkrumah stressed the importance of Publicity for a successful census and charged the Ghana Statistical Service and its stakeholders to work together to drive the population to buy into the Census programme and avail themselves to provide the needed information to guide policy making in our country.

The Ofoase Legislator reiterated government’s support and readiness to provide the requisite resources to enable the Statistical Service and the Publicity Committee to succeed in this national assignment.

The second trial census will begin on 18th November 2019 in parts of Kpone Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra region, parts of Aowin municipality in the Western North Region the whole of Ekumfi District in the Central Region and the entire Krachi-Nchumuru district in the Oti Region.

