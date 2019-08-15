Commercializing gospel music is difficult-Jeshurun Okyere

Ghanaian gospel musician, Jeshurun Okyere has noted in an interview that commercializing gospel music is difficult.

Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said unlike secular music, which is easy to commercialize, gospel is difficult.

He gospel musicians ate unable to commercialize gospel music because it is priceless.

He posited that music lovers get fed up with musicians who commercialize their work.

He indicated when one is not specially gifted by God to find other means of making money and want to depend on gospel music, and then it would not be easy.

The other challenge he mentioned was the fact that church members or Christians in general lack the will to give wholeheartedly.

‘’Christians do not understand what giving is. They lack the desire to give.’’

He recounted how a Nigerian blessed him when he traveled there to minister.

Jeshrun Okyere who is also a radio presenter was hopeful will continue to direct his path and use him to do his work.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

