Claims we wanted to buy Capital Bank palpable falsehood_Ofori-Atta & Gadzepko
Lawyers for Finance
Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Keli Gadzekpo, a Bank of Ghana board member, have
rubbished claims by founder of Capital Bank, Ato Essien that the two had plans
of purchasing HIS BANK.
The two have also described as palpable
falsehood claims that they had wanted to acquire Capital Bank before it was
shut down by the central bank.
In a recent interview
with Good Evening Ghana, a show hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Ato Essien said “If the bank was that
bad would the current finance minister and the board chairman of Enterprise
Keli Gadzekpo come to my office to say we are interested to buy Capital bank?
Ken Ofori Attah came to my office in 2016 to make that proposal.’’
But the two have
rubbished the claims saying: “The claim by Mr. William Ato Essien against the
two founders of Databank, a reputable Investment Bank, is plainly false,
malicious and disingenuous.’’
Read Below their full statement
ALSE
AND MALICIOUS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST MESSRS KELI GADZEKPO AND KEN OFORI-ATTA BY
MR. WILLIAM ATO ESSIEN, FOUNDER OF CAPITAL BANK (IN OFFICIAL
LIQUIDATION)
On
Thursday, September 26, Mr. William Ato Essien, the founder of Capital
Bank (In Official Liquidation) appeared on Good Evening Ghana, a television
interview programme on Metro TV, hosted by Mr Paul Adom Otchere.
During
the said interview, Mr. William Ato Essien made inter alia, unsubstantiated and unchallenged
claims, including a complete and palpable falsehood directed at Messrs Keli
Gadzekpo (a board member of the Bank of Ghana since 2017) and Ken Ofori-Atta
(the Finance Minister since 2017)(“our Clients”)
We
have our Clients instructions to respond to the said unsubstantiated claims and
falsehood perpetrated by the said Mr. William Ato Essien against our Clients as
follows:
We wish to place on record that neither
Mr. Keli Gadzekpo nor Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta communicated to Mr. William Ato Essien
an intention to acquire Capital Bank in 2016 as claimed by Mr. William Ato
Essien. The claim by Mr. William Ato Essien against the two founders of
Databank, a reputable Investment Bank, is plainly false, malicious and
disingenuous.
In any event, it may be worth stressing
that an expression of interest, prior to examining the books of a Bank, cannot
be stretched to mean or even imply an endorsement or confirmation that Capital
Bank at that material time had a clean bill of health.
Our Clients reject and condemn the
defamatory remarks and suggestions purporting to link our Clients in a negative
way with the Banking sector clean up process that was decided, implemented, led
and managed by the Bank of Ghana.
The role of the Ministry of Finance in
the entire exercise was/is, primarily, focused on how to: (a) provide financial
assistance within the country’s limited fiscal space to protect the funds of
depositors; and (b) build stronger, healthier and internationally competitive
Ghanaian-owned Banks.
It must also be underlined that the
Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, was/is not responsible for the events
and/or decisions that led to the unfortunate collapse of any Bank in Ghana. His
responsibility as Finance Minister was/is to manage the national economy and,
more particularly the impact of such a major crisis – which commenced prior to
the appointment of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.
William Ato Essien’s sensationalist
attack on Messrs. Keli Gadzekpo and Ken Ofori-Atta is false, unnecessary and
diversionary.
…Signed…
Acquah-Sampson
& Associates
Solicitors
for Messrs. Keli Gadzekpo and Ken Ofori-Atta