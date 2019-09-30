Claims we wanted to buy Capital Bank palpable falsehood_Ofori-Atta & Gadzepko

Lawyers for Finance

Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Keli Gadzekpo, a Bank of Ghana board member, have

rubbished claims by founder of Capital Bank, Ato Essien that the two had plans

of purchasing HIS BANK.

The two have also described as palpable

falsehood claims that they had wanted to acquire Capital Bank before it was

shut down by the central bank.

In a recent interview

with Good Evening Ghana, a show hosted by Paul Adom Otchere, Ato Essien said “If the bank was that

bad would the current finance minister and the board chairman of Enterprise

Keli Gadzekpo come to my office to say we are interested to buy Capital bank?

Ken Ofori Attah came to my office in 2016 to make that proposal.’’

But the two have

rubbished the claims saying: “The claim by Mr. William Ato Essien against the

two founders of Databank, a reputable Investment Bank, is plainly false,

malicious and disingenuous.’’

Read Below their full statement

ALSE

AND MALICIOUS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST MESSRS KELI GADZEKPO AND KEN OFORI-ATTA BY

MR. WILLIAM ATO ESSIEN, FOUNDER OF CAPITAL BANK (IN OFFICIAL

LIQUIDATION)

On

Thursday, September 26, Mr. William Ato Essien, the founder of Capital

Bank (In Official Liquidation) appeared on Good Evening Ghana, a television

interview programme on Metro TV, hosted by Mr Paul Adom Otchere.

During

the said interview, Mr. William Ato Essien made inter alia, unsubstantiated and unchallenged

claims, including a complete and palpable falsehood directed at Messrs Keli

Gadzekpo (a board member of the Bank of Ghana since 2017) and Ken Ofori-Atta

(the Finance Minister since 2017)(“our Clients”)

We

have our Clients instructions to respond to the said unsubstantiated claims and

falsehood perpetrated by the said Mr. William Ato Essien against our Clients as

follows:

We wish to place on record that neither

Mr. Keli Gadzekpo nor Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta communicated to Mr. William Ato Essien

an intention to acquire Capital Bank in 2016 as claimed by Mr. William Ato

Essien. The claim by Mr. William Ato Essien against the two founders of

Databank, a reputable Investment Bank, is plainly false, malicious and

disingenuous.

In any event, it may be worth stressing

that an expression of interest, prior to examining the books of a Bank, cannot

be stretched to mean or even imply an endorsement or confirmation that Capital

Bank at that material time had a clean bill of health.

Our Clients reject and condemn the

defamatory remarks and suggestions purporting to link our Clients in a negative

way with the Banking sector clean up process that was decided, implemented, led

and managed by the Bank of Ghana.

The role of the Ministry of Finance in

the entire exercise was/is, primarily, focused on how to: (a) provide financial

assistance within the country’s limited fiscal space to protect the funds of

depositors; and (b) build stronger, healthier and internationally competitive

Ghanaian-owned Banks.

It must also be underlined that the

Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, was/is not responsible for the events

and/or decisions that led to the unfortunate collapse of any Bank in Ghana. His

responsibility as Finance Minister was/is to manage the national economy and,

more particularly the impact of such a major crisis – which commenced prior to

the appointment of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

William Ato Essien’s sensationalist

attack on Messrs. Keli Gadzekpo and Ken Ofori-Atta is false, unnecessary and

diversionary.

…Signed…

Acquah-Sampson

& Associates

Solicitors

for Messrs. Keli Gadzekpo and Ken Ofori-Atta

