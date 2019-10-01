Claims that I have a favourite in GFA Prez race palpable falsehood-Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister has dispelled rumours he was campaigning for a candidate in the Ghana Football Association’s upcoming polls.

Mr Asiamah, who is in Yendi to inspect the Multipurpose Youth and Sports Resource centre told the media he has no particular candidate he was supporting hence the public should ignore the speculations.

He said his interest was to see sports develop and were ready to work with whoever emerges as the winner.

“Government of Ghana including myself do not have any candidate for the upcoming Ghana football Association elections. The president of the land has a keen interest in football development and football in general” Asiamah told he press.

Mr. Asiamah who has been accused of supporting some of the aspirants, and working with the NC to disqualify others expressed that the Government is prepared to offer support to whoever wins.

“Whoever that will be voted into office as the GFA president will have the full support of the government of Ghana and the ministry of Youth and sports” he said

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

