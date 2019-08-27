Civil Society Sets Up RTI Implementation Committee

The Coalition on the Right to Information, Ghana (RTI Coalition) and its collaborators are happy to announce the formation of a 13-member technical committee known as the Civil Society RTI Implementation Committee, which began work from Thursday 8th August, 2019, a statement from the team has announced.

The Coalition on the Right to Information, Ghana (RTI Coalition) and its collaborators are happy to announce the formation of a 13-member technical committee known as the Civil Society RTI Implementation Committee, which began work from Thursday 8th August, 2019.

This Committee will collaborate with key stakeholders to Get Ghana Ready for effective implementation of the RTI Act from January 2020.

We recognise the roadmap set out by the Ministry of Information for a full roll out of the law next year.

This Committee will complement the efforts of the Ministry and all other stakeholders to ensure that the measures planned for implementation are actually achieved.

As part of its activities, the Committee has developed a strategic plan to guide the RTI Coalition’s support for the effective implementation of the Act.

The under listed persons from member organisations constitute the RTI Implementation Committee;

• Jeremiah Sam (Programmes Manager, Penplusbytes) – Chairperson

• Gloria Hiadzi (Executive Secretary, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association) – Vice Chairperson

• Esther Ahulu (Programmes Officer, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative) – Secretary

• Sammy Obeng (Executive Director, Parliamentary Network Africa) – Spokesperson

• Affail Monney (President, Ghana Journalists Association) – Member

• Akoto Ampaw (Lawyer, Akuffo Addo and Co Chambers) – Member

• Beauty Emefa Narteh (Executive Secretary, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition) – Member

• Collins Osei (Executive Director, Save our Environment Foundation) – Member

• Elvis Darko (Steering Committee Member, Media Coalition on RTI) – Member

• Kojo Asante, Ph.D (Director of Advocacy & Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana) – Member

• Linda Ofori-Kwafo (Executive Director, Ghana Integrity Initiative) – Member

• Mina Mensah (Head of Africa Office, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative) – Member

• Naa Ayele Sekyere (Snr. Industrial Relation Officer & Parliamentary Liason, Ghana Trade Union Congress) – Member

• Ugonna Ukaigwe (National Coordinator, Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs) – Member

Contact the Committee’s Spokesperson

Sammy Obeng on 0206713612

Secretary, Esther Ahulu on 0244947606.

***

