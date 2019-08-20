CID Headquarters Building to get a massive facelift-COP Addo-Danquah

The Director-General of the Criminal investigations Department (CID), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has hinted of plans to give the headquarters a facelift.



She gave the hint at the handing over ceremony of 2 elevators donated by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) on Monday.



The elevators she said came at the right time because it will afford clients of the CID to be relieved from the pain they had to go through in climbing the stairs to the high floors of the six-storey building.



The CID Headquarters building, which has been in use since the 1990s has been without an elevator for almost three decades. Under the leadership of COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo – Danquah, an elevator has been constructed for the six-storey, with financial support from the National Lottery Authority.



Construction of the CID Headquarters building started in 1979 and was completed in the early 1990s. Prior to the construction, the staff of the CID Headquarters worked from offices at Accra Central, close to the present Accra Regional Police Headquarters. They later moved to the main Headquarters before moving into the present offices, which shares a compound with the National Police Headquarters.



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was grateful to the NLA for supporting the CID by providing the elevators, which was estimated at $98,000.



She said the elevators were proposed with persons with disability in mind and pregnant women.



COP Addo-Danquah said although the CID building had received renovations in the past, this was the first major one in several years.



‘’We are not going to leave it like this. There are a lot of things planned to give this building a facelift and the cost run into millions of Ghana cedis,’’ she said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

