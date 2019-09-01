Christians Urged To Make The Relevance Of Church Prevail

President of The Apostolic Church – Ghana, Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh has advised Christians to make the relevance of the church prevail by doing the expected.

Apostle Ami-Narh who took over leadership of the church this year is out there championing a course he has termed SHIFT AGENDA with which he expects every individual to make others feel the presence of Christ wherever they are. More so, he entreats the Body of Christ to identify and expel any attitude that hinders one’s growth in the lord.

Time is another commodity that Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh demands all to cherish and keep at all times for God himself keeps correct time in creation.

Continuing the interview with Rainbow Radio International, the Reverend Minister said of the need for Christians to include hospitality to evangelism in that new souls won for Christ will always love to stay in the church.

This was an answer to the question put him on why the church is always out there for vigorous evangelism yet, church auditoriums still have empty seats all over.

He was glad how members of the church conducted themselves during the 2019 National Witness Convention held in three zones, Berekum, Koforidua and Nyanyano/Kasoa areas.

Earlier in the climax of Sector 3 within the Nyanyano/Kasoa Area, Chief of Nyanyano, Nana Dr. Obeng Wiabo II had congratulated participants for exhibiting an attitude of cleanliness in that, sanitation saw its best throughout their four-day stay in the community. He said keeping the environment clean is everyone’s responsibility to attain the goal of the cleanest city as being championed by the president of the Republic.

Nana Dr. Wiabo in his address spoke on how it pays for the youth to have a trade and desist from any form of awkward deed that will burden society.

Hon. Kojo Asomani is the MP for Gomoa Central. He was all joy for the choice of the community by the leadership of the church for its youth ministry’s convention.

The event afforded petty traders and other businesses seeing the plus in sales following the huge number of people storming the area, he appreciates.

By: Daniel Asuku

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

