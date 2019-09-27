Christian Village to get CHPS Compound-Okaikoi North MP

The Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North, Issah Fuseini has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that plans were under to construct a Ghana Heath Service Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) to augment health delivery in his constituency.

The MP said the CHPS compound would be constructed at Christian Village.

He said the population in the constitution is huge hence the Achimota Hospital is unable to manage the numbers.

Meanwhile, he said the laboratory at the Achimota Hospital would also be expanded.

CHPS moves health services to community locations, develops sustainable volunteerism and community health action, empowers women and vulnerable groups, and improves health provider, household and community interaction.

CHPS began as a Community Health and Family Planning (CHFP) project based on lessons learnt from Bangladesh (Phillips, 1988).

The project was launched in Navrongo as an operations research in 1994 piloted in three sub-districts.

The Navorango experiment tested means of addressing inequities in the health system through mobilization of both health sector and community resources.

Ghana has been implementing the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) program for over 15 years. Considered one of the pragmatic strategies for achieving universal health coverage of a basic package of essential primary health services, CHPS has gained international recognition. Led by a Community Health Officer and supported by volunteers drawn from the area of service, the CHPS strategy is a breakthrough in enhancing community involvement and ownership of primary health care interventions towards achieving universal health coverage (UHC).

The MP further announced that the Achimota School would see massive infrastructure improvement to meet the growing number of student population.

He said a lot of students prefer the school, however, due to the limited spaces available, the school is unable to accept all of them.

But we will put in place measures to improve the infrastructure in the school.

On roads he said even though government has not done everything, a lot has been done.

Plans were far advanced to have deplorable roads in the constituency fixed.

He said the procurement processes have been completed and from Monday September 30, all deplorable roads would be fixed.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

