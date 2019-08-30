Child poverty in Ghana up by 70% survey is not the true representation of our situation-Minister

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison has rubbished the recent survey which projected that 70% of Ghanaian children lacked access to adequate welfare.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Afia Kwarteng, she said the figure couldn’t be a fair representation of the situation in Ghana.

She said social implementation policies such as the school feeding programme, free basic and senior f schools are all part of the initiatives transforming the lives of children.

A recent survey by the National Development Planning Commission has revealed that child poverty is still a major problem in Ghana.

The work shows that 70% of Ghanaian children lack access to adequate welfare.

This means that only a few young ones have access to proper security, education and other amenities necessary for the proper growth of a child.

“Looking at monetary poverty alone the number was 28% but once we delved deeper and looked at various dimensions of poverty, we saw the average sum is well over 70% of Ghanaian Children,” recounted Dr. Felix Addo-Yobo, Acting Director, Development Policy Division of the NDPC.

She said although she has not read the report extensively, she felt the survey did not represent the true situation.

‘’I want to know the methodology used for the survey because we are all aware that poverty is everywhere but this administration has done a lot to improve lives. From primary to senior high school is free, we have expanded the school feeding programme so I wonder why the survey said poverty was rising. I do not know the kind of job the children do to say poverty was increasing among them. I am not saying the survey is not entirely true but I want to know the methodology used so we would analyze and look at the way forward,’’ she said.

”If we see the survey, will analyze it, and evaluate the contents therein. If the contents are true we will find solutions but they are not facts, we will also debunk it,” he added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

