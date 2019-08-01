CEO of Ameen Scientific Herbal Hospital adjudged ‘Business Leader’ in Herbal Medicine by China-Africa Chamber of Commerce

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital, Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu, has received an award as ‘Business Leader in the Herbal-Medicine Sector’ at an International event organized by the China- Africa Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the West Africa Regional Magazine, held in Shanghai in the People Republic of China, at the Grand Kempinski Hotel.

The citation for the Award reads: “You have created a niche in the market with Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital through effective cure and treatments for complicated diseases, of both Acute and Chronic in Nature”.



The awards comes as a result of hard work, good testimonies, excellent patients relations and the immense contribution of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital to health delivery in Ghana and the Sub-Region at large.

According to him, Amen Scientific is determined in its quest to raise high the flag of Ghana in the Herbal and Alternative Medicine delivery to the world.



Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu was also awarded for his immense ‘Contribution to the Growth of the Herbal and Alternative Medicine Sector’ at the recently held Ghana Pharma Awards held at Kempinski Hotel, which recognizes the contribution of General Health industry players to health delivery in Ghana.



These awards are a vote of confidence in the excellent Alternative and Herbal health services offered to patients by Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital.

Speaking to the media on his arrival from the event, the award winning CEO indicated that Ghana’s herbal sector and the potency our drugs are effective compared to other countries including China.

However, the branding, packaging and labelling were not up to the standards compared to our global competitors.

He admonished government to put in place measures to transform the herbal sector and learn from the examples of China.

He stressed on the need for government to fast track the process of integrating the Herbal and Alternative Medicine Sector onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, to enable more Ghanaians to have access to Professional Herbal and Alternative Medical Services.

He dedicated the awards to Almighty God, family, the Good People of Ghana, our cherished patients, the Traditional Medicine Directorate (TAMD), the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (T.M.P.C), the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners (GHAFTRAM), the Management and Staff of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital, and all the stakeholders in Health delivery in Ghana.

