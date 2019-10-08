Brutalities on law students at demo extreme-lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Osei Junior, has described as disturbing the action by the Ghana Police on law students who held a demonstration on Monday.

He said the police is mandated to protect lives and guide orderly conduct and so, when we hear such brutalities, we become disturbed.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer said the Inspector General of Police must probe the issue.

The demonstration, seeking reforms to legal education in Ghana, started peacefully at the main campus of the Ghana School of Law.

But in their effort to present their petition to the president at the Jubilee House, the police prevented them and asked them to disperse.

According to the students, the police lured them to come close but started splashing hot water on them.

The police splashed the water as far as the Canadian Embassy on Independence Avenue.

The Embassy opened its doors to the fear-gripped students, who vowed to stay indoors till those arrested are released.

Lawyer Osei Junior said the action by the police was below the belt because the law students had the constitutional mandate to organise the demonstration.

He explained to organize a demonstration, you do not seek permission from the police, but you only notify them, and when they assess the situation and come to a conclusion that the location for the demonstration would be a security concern, they would inform you and find an alternative.

He said it is not proper for the police to splash water on demonstrators when it was needful.

The lawyer said if it was true that the police had instructed the demonstrators to meet them on the day of the demonstration, the police had the right to have objected.

He said demonstrators are to honour the invitation by the police on the best way to organize the demonstration.

Lawyer Osei Junior maintained the police have the right to prevent a planned demonstration when the organizers fail to meet the police on the formalities for the activity.

However, the number of brutalities were unfortunate. It was extreme and excessive.

He said those who were injured could go to court and seek compensation.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

