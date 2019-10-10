Breast Love Foundation intensifies campaign against Breast Cancer

Breast Love Foundation, a philanthropic organization, has underscored the need women to take advantage of October to screen for breast cancer.

The Foundation believes early detection could help address the issue of breast cancer.

Dr Juliet A Gyamfi, the Executive Director and Founder of the Breast Love Foundation, said it was important to intensify campaign about breast, especially among women.

He encouraged men to also screen for breast cancer because it was possible for men to be affected.

The foundation has started screening exercise to raise awareness.

The campaign started in the Sunyani Municipality in collaboration with Space FM, a Sunyani-based Radio Station, which screened more than 800 women over the weekend.

The foundation is expected to organise similar screening exercises at Bantama in Kumasi on Saturday, October 12, and Tema on October 19, this year.

The organization is doing this through vigorous nationwide breast screening exercises to detect symptoms early and support patients to access free medication and treatment.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall. There were over 2 million new cases in 2018.

In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are increasing in nearly every region globally.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

