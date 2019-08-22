Boy, 16, remanded for sodomising boy, 5

The Ajumako Magistrate Court in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, presided over by His Worship Alfred Rockson Kpodoh has remanded a 16-year-old boy into prison custody for two weeks for allegedly sodomizing a 5-year-old boy at Breman Brakwa in the Central Region.



The victim told the court the suspect took him to his house and told him to remove his shorts and he defiled him through his anus.



Mother of the victim has also been telling the media that she reported the matter to the suspect’s sister, but the sister initially denied it and threatened to curse them, but later the suspect told the truth that he sodomised the minor.



She told the media it was medically confirmed by doctors that her son was sodomised.

Meanwhile, the suspect pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned to September 3, 2019.



By: Nana Yaw Dennison

