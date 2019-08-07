Body found in search for student ‘who jumped out of plane’

A body has been found amid the search for a British student who is believed to have jumped out of a plane in Madagascar.

Cambridge student Alana Cutland, 19, fell out of the light aircraft over the remote Anjajavy area on 25 July.

She had been finishing an internship in Madagascar while studying for a degree in natural sciences.

According to several news reports quoting local police chief Spinola Nomenjanahary, the body was found just north of the site where Ms Cutland fell.

The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.

It is due to be flown to the Madagascan capital Antananarivo for toxicology tests.

Police are currently investigating whether the teenager, from Milton Keynes, threw herself to her death from the tiny two-door aircraft.

Source: Skynews







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

