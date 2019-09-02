BNI harassing nursing students who staged demo against Nana Addo-Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has alleged that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has started threatening nursing students at the Nalerigu.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed that the videos and photos in which some students of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery Training College has seen chanting “JM we’re are sorry” were staged.

The students stormed the rally grounds at Nalerigu on Day two of former President John Dramani Mahama’s ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Northeast region, clad in their school uniforms and NDC paraphernalia to “beg” the NDC flagbearer to come back to power.

The purpose of the tour was to “interact with the Chiefs, opinion leaders, community members and executives of the NDC in the various constituencies”, the JM campaign has said.

But the students, numbering about a hundred stormed the rally grounds holding placards that read, “JM we’re sorry, nurses need you back” and “Ghana Economy is in a coma”, knelt before the former president amidst wailing.

“Thank you, thank you, students, of the Nursing & Midwifery Training College in Nalerigu in the North East Region”, Mr. Mahama posted on his official Facebook account to appreciate the gesture of the students.

However, the NPP says the activity was staged.

But Mr. Nketiah has rubbished it saying the NPP should also tell Ghanaians if the campaigns led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in some schools in 2016, were also staged.

He has served notice he will personally lead campaigns on the major universities in Ghana to campaign against the NPP and has since asked the BNI to be prepared to arrest him.

He slammed the BNI for abusing the rights of the students who exercised their rights in staging a demonstration to express their disappointment in the incompetent and corrupt NPP administration.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

