Black Stars Players signed & received $20,000-Sign Sheet reveals

The Black Stars were rumoured to have received an amount of $80,000 as their appearance fees for the tournament.

However, one of the payers, Kwabena Owusu in a recent interview disputed the claims saying each player received only $20,000.

Kwabena Owusu said the story is not true and that they rather took something lower than that.

“We did not get $80,000 as appearance fee, our appearance fee was $20,000 — Kwabena Owusu stated.

Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm has intercepted a sign sheet which captured the names and signatures of some of the players approving that they received $20,000.

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah was in Parliament last week Wednesday to provide an itemized breakdown of the figures spent during the continental showpiece in Egypt.

Mr Asiamah revealed that a total of $4.5 million was expended during the team’s stay out of the 6.3 million which was allocated.

Of this amount, an excess of $1M was spent on winning bonuses alone.

Some Ghanaians have expressed outrage at the figure calling for the head of the Minister.