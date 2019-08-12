Be vigilant & expose evil men in our society-Veep to Muslim youth

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to be on the lookout for any persons who might seek to destroy the peace and unity Ghana enjoys.

He stressed on the point saying: “We should remain vigilant in our communities and neighbourhoods. We must watch out for agent provocateurs, who will want to breach the peace in order to undo all the successes that we have chalked in our developmental journey this far.

He made the appeal when he addressed Muslim faithful on the occasion of 2019 Eid al Adha celebration at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday August 11, 2019.

According to him, “Ghana continues to remain an island of peace in a troubled region. We must not let that slip from our hands. Let us report any suspicious characters in our communities to the security agencies, so that the name of Islam is not soiled on the altar of some political goal that misguided elements may seek to achieve.”

Vice President Bawumia commended the organisers of this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage, noting that they have done such a good job that “not many people even know that some of our brothers and sisters are in Mecca for the Hajj,” unlike previous years when organisational challenges were the order of the day.

The Vice President called for prayerful support for the nation, emphasising, “As I have always done, I wish to, once again, request your support and prayers for President Akufo-Addo, myself and the government so we will continue to remain focused in our quest to successfully steer the affairs of our beloved country for the well-being of citizens.

“On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Government of Ghana, I wish all Muslims across the country the very best as we mark the sacred occasion of Eid Al Adha.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

