Be bold & tell the UN to go to hell over satanic CSE-GPCC to Gov’t

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Prof Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso, has challenged the government of Ghana to resist any pressure from the United Nations over issues relating to gay rights.

He said Ghana need not bow to pressure from the UN and support any form of evil manipulations into the country.

Responding to a question at a press conference on how our leaders should react to any form of pressure to implement the Comprehensive Sexuality Education by the UN and its allied agencies, the man of Ghana said our leaders must be bold and call the bluff of the UN.

Since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, promoting and encouraging respect for human rights for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion, as stipulated in the United Nations Charter, has been one of the fundamental goals of the United Nations Human Rights-Office of the Commissioner.

The organization is tasked mainstreaming human rights within the United Nations, which involves including a human rights perspective into all United Nations programmes.

This is to ensure that peace and security, development, and human rights — the three essential pillars of the United Nations system — are interlinked and mutually reinforcing.

The CSE is a programme, which is sponsored and funded by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The overview of the UNFPA on CSE is to enable young people to protect their health, well-being and dignity. And because these programmes are based on human rights principles, they advance gender equality and the rights and empowerment of young people.

UNFPA works with governments to implement comprehensive sexuality education, both in schools and through community-based training and outreach. UNFPA further promotes policies for, and investment in; sexuality education programmes that meet internationally agreed standards.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) was supposed from next term, begin sex education into the curriculum of basic schools to equip schoolchildren to recognise and experience their sexuality.

At age six, Primary One pupils will be introduced to values and societal norms and how to interact with the different sexes and groups.

As the pupils graduate to the upper primary, they will be made to study different modules of sexuality that include relationship, friendship, dating and courtship.

The guideline module for 11-year-olds in Primary Six includes fertility, pregnancy-related issues, childbirth and respecting gender differences.

This is part of the Guidelines for the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) that is expected to integrate gender, human values and sexual and reproductive health rights perspectives into sexuality education in Ghana.

But GPCC described the CSE as a satanic plan to encourage homosexuality.

Other religious bodies including the Office of the National Chief Imam, called on the government to withdraw it.

The Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Wednesday assured Ghanaians CSE would not be approved.

The President of GPCC reacting to it said it was good but stressed on the need for government to reject it forever and not reintroduce it again.

He said not even the pressure from the UN should allow this to happen.

‘’We should not sit down for United Nations to bring us obnoxious rules that will destroy our nation. Most of this advanced nations-I am saying it unapologetically-they have thrown away God, they have brought in secular demonism, they are hailing gays and lesbianism. Everything that is destroying our world today is coming from the UN.’’

He insisted President Akufo-Addo has the right to reject any form of ‘’obnoxious laws’’ from the UN that are not in line with our values as a people.

‘’But that will come if we promote Ghana Beyond Aid. We should work hard to earn our own money,’ so we do not depend upon foreign aid with strings attached, he added.

This success could only be achieved if we cast away corruption, he suggested.

‘’Ghana should reject the CSE whether it is from the UN, UNFA, PPA or whatever, we should reject it, it won’t help us.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

