Be agents of change as we help you transform-Deputy CEO, NYA

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority in charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Akosua Manu aka Kozie, has said the authority is positioned towards creating better opportunities for the Ghanaian youth.

She said the NYA is planning to provide training of the youth in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) because the world is advancing through technology.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm she said some countries around the world are using ICT to advance agricultural growth and Ghana as a country, cannot be left behind.

”We are thinking of how to partner and train the youth to be ICT driven,” she added.

She was in to discuss the 2019 National Youth Week, a celebration which will span from now till November 1, 2019.

This year’s Youth Week celebration themed “Ghana Beyond Aid; The Youth Factor,” seeks to celebrate the achievements of the youth in all sectors of the economy, while highlighting positive efforts being made by the Authority to facilitate youth development.

She said on October 25, key members of the NYA management team will visit the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Sharubutu for special prayers to be said for the youth of Ghana.

There will also be special prayers for the youth in the various mosques in the country.

She also said there will be a national and regional ‘Youth Stay Healthy Walk’ on October 26, 2019.

She further explained that the health walk will bring together 15,000 young people to recognize the benefits of public health and issues that are crucial to healthy living.

Again, on Sunday, October 27, there will be special prayer sessions which will be held in churches across the country to thank God for his graciousness and providence.

The leadership of the Authority will host the Commonwealth Youth Senior officials meeting in Accra from October 29 to 30, 2019.

The meeting will deliberate on policy recommendations and progress made at Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (CHOGM) and the 91st “Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting (9CYMM).

The meeting will provide an opportunity to focus on the emerging regional and global youth development landscape, help identify priorities for action and track progress of countries on policy recommendations.

She entreated the youth of the country to participate massively in the various programs outlined for the National Youth Week.

Be Active Participants

Madam Akosua Manu said the youth of Ghana must be active participants towards the development of Ghana.

She indicated that the management of the youth body is committed to ensuring the rapid development of the youth of Ghana.

The Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda she noted cannot be complete without the role of the Ghanaian youth.

To achieve this, the NYA will embark on policies and programmes to enlighten the youth on the need to believe in the agenda.

She encouraged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities available at the NYA by visiting their website, and social media handles to get updated on jobs and pieces of training available.

The NYA will continue to instil discipline and dynamism in the Ghanaian youth, she added.

The NYA she said does not discriminate and has provided opportunities for women and persons living with disabilities.

She has, therefore, admonished women to take advantage and benefit from the programmes at the NYA.

The NYA



The NYA exists to provide a relevant and conducive environment that defines and supports the implementation of effective frontline youth empowerment practices, focusing on young people’s participation in socio-economic and political development whilst facilitating private and third sector provider investments in youth empowerment.



The vision of the NYA is to become a unique public sector youth development service delivery organization, responsive to the empowerment needs of the Ghanaian youth and ensuring their access to national development investment opportunities.

In realizing the core objects of the Authority as specified by the National Youth Authority ACT 939, (2006), the Authority places prominence on programmes geared at ensuring the healthy development and empowerment of the Ghanaian youth.

Programmes under the NYA are the youth in entrepreneurship, governance and youth empowerment, youth in agriculture and agri-business, youth in ICT, youth in cosmetology, youth in metal fabrication and youth in dressmaking.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal



