BBC exposes sex for grades sin African Universities including Ghana

The BBC Africa Eye has exposed alleged

cases of sex for grades in some African universities in Ghana’s premiere

University, University of Ghana, Legon.

The BBC in its report said after gathering

dozens of testimonies, it sent undercover journalists posing as students inside

the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Per the approach used, the BBC said female reporters were

sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at

the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities, the BBC reported.

