‘Bawumia in tears as Lance Corporal Awal is laid to rest’

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the killing of security officers going about their lawful duties to protect lives and property in the country are acutely distressing.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of the late Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal, the Vice President said the ley suspect who killed the two officers at Kasoa on Wednesday can run but will never hide.

He was hopeful the suspect would be caught and dealt with.

‘’Those who have been arrested will face the full rigours of the law and those still on the run will be relentlessly pursued. They can run but they cannot hide. A reward of GHC 10,000 has been announced for the arrest of the person on the run. Insha Allah we will get all of them,’’ he added.

He bemoaned the recent killings of police officer stressing that police personnel from the Motor Traffic Department would be armed when going on duty.

‘’In the last month 5 unarmed police officers have been killed by criminals in the line of duty. This is unacceptable and the government will not sit down for this to continue. Henceforth all officers of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will now be armed to ensure their protection. Also all police officers who go on “outside duties” will now be armed with weapons, bullet proof vests and helmets to be able to protect themselves.’’

To the late police officers he said: ‘’ Sgt. Michael Gyamasie and L/CPL Awal Mohammed have been two hardworking officers who discharged their duties creditably in the interest of the nation and should therefore not suffer this unfortunate fate. These gallant men will forever be remembered for their acts of sacrifice for the nation. Any life lost is a life too much. I have full confidence in the IGP and his men to work hard to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We are going to go after the attackers. In this particular case, three persons were arrested a few hours after the incident and one of the suspects is on the run. Those who have been arrested will face the full rigours of the law and those still on the run will be relentlessly pursued. They can run but they cannot hide. A reward of GHC 10,000 has been announced for the arrest of the person on the run. Insha Allah we will get all of them.’’

He has also cautioned against politicization of t5he killings saying: ‘’

‘’This issue is a security matter and should not be politicized. Government will continue to ensure the Police is well resourced. Ultimately, the welfare of officers is of concern and Government has cleared all the backlog of promotions for the Police that were outstanding. The issue of compensation has also been resolved with very enhanced packages for Policemen injured or who die in the line of duty. I have asked the IGP to facilitate and expedite the process of delivering the compensation packages due the families of all the deceased officers.’’

To the Ghanaian public he said: ‘’There is the need for the public to support the Police to enable them effectively discharge their mandate. They deserve our support. Whilst we are sleeping in our homes they continue to protect us at the risk of their own lives. Once again, our hearts are with you, the family and we pledge government’s support during this moment.’’

He consoled the bereaved families and assured them of support for the children left behind.‘’I came here today in a very sad mood. Government is very much disturbed by what happened on Wednesday 28th August leading to the loss of two police officers, namely Sgt. Michael Gyamasie and L/CPL Awal Mohammed in the line of duty. This development of violence, maiming and killing of security officers going about their lawful duties to protect lives and property in the country are acutely distressing.

On behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I convey the heartfelt condolences of the entire government to the bereaved families, and pray Allah for a peaceful rest to the souls of our beloved. We assure you of the prayers and support of government in these trying times.

I take this opportunity to admonish all Ghanaians to see the police and security officers as our family members, friends, and protectors. As a nation we must all remember that peace and security are two cardinal necessities in life and those who have elected to sacrifice to help us maintain peace and order ought to be respected and protected.’’

