Politics

Bawku youth welcomes Nana Addo with demo

0

Some Angry residents of Bawku have held demonstration against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President is on a tour of the Upper East Region.

You might also like..

Ghanaian media lazy in fact-checking lying…

You lied to Ghanaians over your non-existent road projects,…

The demonstrators held placards, which expressed what they termed as the state of hardship, worsening living conditions, abandoned road projects, lack of development and unfulfilled promises by his government, the demonstrators accused the President of neglect and betrayal of the good people of the region.

According to the demonstrating youth, they were particularly incensed by the stoppage of work on the Bolga-Bawku-Pulimakom road.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

Ghanaian media lazy in fact-checking lying politicians-Lecturer

Politics

You lied to Ghanaians over your non-existent road projects, apologize to them…

General News

‘Bolga-Bawku road to be completed before 2020 elections’ –…

Politics

We’II vote against NPP in Asokwa if you impose Appiagyei on us-Group

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: