Bawku youth welcomes Nana Addo with demo

Some Angry residents of Bawku have held demonstration against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President is on a tour of the Upper East Region.

The demonstrators held placards, which expressed what they termed as the state of hardship, worsening living conditions, abandoned road projects, lack of development and unfulfilled promises by his government, the demonstrators accused the President of neglect and betrayal of the good people of the region.

According to the demonstrating youth, they were particularly incensed by the stoppage of work on the Bolga-Bawku-Pulimakom road.

