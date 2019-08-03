Badu Kobi will lose all his church members if he fails to apologise-DJ Oxygen

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oxzy FM, Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen, has reiterated the need for Prophet Badu Kobi to apologize over his description of Asante women as greedy and disrespectful.

The controversial radio owner said the man of God must apologize or face the wrath of Ghanaians.

He indicated that the man of God has started feeling the negative effects over his comments, thus the earlier he apologize, the better for him.

The Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi described Ashanti women as greedy, heartless, disrespectful, evil and materialistic, claiming they are not good materials for marriage.

A video of the pastor went viral on social media where he is heard launching an unprovoked scathing attack on Ashanti women.

Besides, he did not spare Fante women, whom he tagged as ‘foolish’ and Ewe women, whom he described as ‘doormats’.

He warned that any man that wants to enjoy marriage should never consider marrying an Ashanti woman because they are not genuine lovers, as they only chase properties.

DJ Oxygen said members of the church on Friday, failed to attend service due to the incident.

DJ Oxygen said the man of God will lose his members in the coming days should he fail to render an apology.

He admonished the man of God to apologize and stop being stubborn.

He said a lot of women groups, parliamentarians, and other interested persons have taken up the matter and would come after the man of God at the appropriate time.

He revealed on the show some prominent persons who attend the church have resolved to stop going to the church over the “unfortunate comments”.

DJ Oxygen said, “the gospel truth is that what the man of God said was bad. It was not good. He must apologize”

He added: “Badu Kobi is someone who loves media attention. He is always looking for an opportunity to trend but this time around, he has goofed and must apologize.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

