Politics

AWW Violence will be repeated on a larger scale in 2020-Mahama

0

Former President John Dramani has alleged that the ruling government is currently training thugs to perpetrate violence in 2020.

He criticized the Akufo-Addo government’s rejection of most of the key recommendations of the Justice Emile Short Committee Report on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Mr. Mahama, speaking during a courtesy call by executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said it should be of concern to all Ghanaians that government, by its actions, appears to approve of the lawless assault on innocent civilians.

You might also like..

”National life, knows no party colours”-Nana Addo

Ghana Union Movement is a divine direction from…

Mr. Mahama argued that the actions of government provides a sinister premonition of future attacks by government-trained thugs targeted at the government’s political opponents. He said there was evidence that the government is training ‘able-bodied’ civilians at a government military training facility.

“It is a worry that Ayawaso West Wuogon will be repeated on a larger scale than it did. This was only a by-election but the way things are going and from what we are hearing, it is possible that some sinister force is preparing to wreak violence during the (general) elections and this is something that we must look at.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

”National life, knows no party colours”-Nana Addo

General News

Ghana Union Movement is a divine direction from God-Communications Director

Politics

I lost over GHc1 billion in 2008 mobilising macho men for NPP but they’ve not…

Politics

Mahama will expand legal education-NDC assures as it condemns brutalities on law…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: