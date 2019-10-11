AWW Violence will be repeated on a larger scale in 2020-Mahama

Former President John Dramani has alleged that the ruling government is currently training thugs to perpetrate violence in 2020.

He criticized the Akufo-Addo government’s rejection of most of the key recommendations of the Justice Emile Short Committee Report on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Mr. Mahama, speaking during a courtesy call by executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said it should be of concern to all Ghanaians that government, by its actions, appears to approve of the lawless assault on innocent civilians.

Mr. Mahama argued that the actions of government provides a sinister premonition of future attacks by government-trained thugs targeted at the government’s political opponents. He said there was evidence that the government is training ‘able-bodied’ civilians at a government military training facility.

“It is a worry that Ayawaso West Wuogon will be repeated on a larger scale than it did. This was only a by-election but the way things are going and from what we are hearing, it is possible that some sinister force is preparing to wreak violence during the (general) elections and this is something that we must look at.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

