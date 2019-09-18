AWW Commission of Inquiry recommends removal of DSP Azugu as SWAT boss

The Commission of Inquiry that probed the violence that marred the by-election has recommended the removal of the SWAT Commander, DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu.

The Commission has further recommended to the IGP to reassign him.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Kojo Azugu at the National Security was in charge of operations at Bawaleshie polling station where the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey Geroge was slapped.

Per the report of the Commission, the Commander failed to properly command and control his men.

Taking his turn before the Commission a few months ago, the DSP told the Commissioners his men overreacted on January 31, 2019.

The report found the “reasonable” level of security during the polls was “abruptly disrupted” by Azugu’s men, the SWAT team.

The Commission wants DSP Azugu’s removal to be “immediate”.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also recommended that Colonel Mike Opoku, who works at the National Security Secretariat to be reprimanded for being “ultimately responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation.”

The report explained the Colonel failed to “properly define the mission for which the SWAT team was sent and ensuring that the SWAT team complied with the defined mission.”

