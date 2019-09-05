AU, ECOWAS must condemn xenophobic attacks in SA-Group
A group calling itself the Movement for African Unity
has condemned the xenophobic attacks in South Africa describing it as shameful
and heartless.
In a statement jointly signed by
President and General Secretary Dornyo Daniel and Kwame Ato Kwamina Addison respectively
called on the on the African Union, the Southern African Development Community
(SADEC), the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), the East
African Community, and all relevant multilateral institutions to strongly
condemn these incessant acts of terrorism and also help the South African
government in its quest to address it.
The statement said ‘’In fact, it
is with sadness that we state that South Africa, the land of Nelson Mandela,
that great champion of human rights, has almost become synonymous with the term
Xenophobia. This must stop, and it must stop now!’’
President
of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa
in a Facebook post condemned the attacks saying: ‘’I wish to condemn the ongoing attacks in South Africa in all its
forms and manifestations.
Attacks of this nature targeted at foreign
nationals call for urgent concerted measures by the South African Government
and the regional bodies.
I call on all Zambians both locally and
abroad to remain calm and disengage from acts of violence as they voice out
their grievance.
I wish to assure you all that together, we
are working on solutions to combat these acts of violence and bring back the
spirit of Ubuntu. Let us continue praying for peace and unity across the
region.’’
The Movement for African Unity has with grave concern
taken note of reports of recent attacks on foreign businessmen and workers in
South Africa. In widely circulated disturbing videos, angry mobs are seen
looting and setting ablaze shops owned by foreigners, heartlessly beating
fellow Africans, and in one instance even burning one poor victim alive.
The Movement for African Unity hereby condemns, in no uncertain terms, these
shameful and dastardly acts perpetrated by some sections of the South African
youth. It is our firm belief that these acts should have no place in any
society in the 21st Century. Africans are one people, with one common history,
and a common destiny. All Africans everywhere must keep in mind that it is only
in our unity as a people that the full economic potential of the African land
can be realized.
We call on all well-meaning Africans to join hands and hearts in expressing our
disgust and shame at these unfortunate incidents, which cast a very dark shadow
on our image as a people. We further urge the South African government to take
strong and decisive actions to find lasting a solution to these xenophobic
attacks, noting that this is not the first time such incidents have been
reported. In fact, it is with sadness that we state that South Africa, the land
of Nelson Mandela, that great champion of human rights, has almost become
synonymous with the term Xenophobia. This must stop, and it must stop
now!
We also call on the African Union, the Southern African Development Community
(SADEC), the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), the East
African Community, and all relevant multilateral institutions to strongly
condemn these incessant acts of terrorism and also help the South African
government in its quest to address it.
God bless Africa.
Signed,
Dornyo Daniel Kwame Ato Kwamina Addison
(President) (General Secretary)
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal