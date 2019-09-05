AU, ECOWAS must condemn xenophobic attacks in SA-Group

A group calling itself the Movement for African Unity

has condemned the xenophobic attacks in South Africa describing it as shameful

and heartless.

In a statement jointly signed by

President and General Secretary Dornyo Daniel and Kwame Ato Kwamina Addison respectively

called on the on the African Union, the Southern African Development Community

(SADEC), the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), the East

African Community, and all relevant multilateral institutions to strongly

condemn these incessant acts of terrorism and also help the South African

government in its quest to address it.

The statement said ‘’In fact, it

is with sadness that we state that South Africa, the land of Nelson Mandela,

that great champion of human rights, has almost become synonymous with the term

Xenophobia. This must stop, and it must stop now!’’

President

of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

in a Facebook post condemned the attacks saying: ‘’I wish to condemn the ongoing attacks in South Africa in all its

forms and manifestations.

Attacks of this nature targeted at foreign

nationals call for urgent concerted measures by the South African Government

and the regional bodies.

I call on all Zambians both locally and

abroad to remain calm and disengage from acts of violence as they voice out

their grievance.

I wish to assure you all that together, we

are working on solutions to combat these acts of violence and bring back the

spirit of Ubuntu. Let us continue praying for peace and unity across the

region.’’

Read the full statement below

The Movement for African Unity has with grave concern

taken note of reports of recent attacks on foreign businessmen and workers in

South Africa. In widely circulated disturbing videos, angry mobs are seen

looting and setting ablaze shops owned by foreigners, heartlessly beating

fellow Africans, and in one instance even burning one poor victim alive.

The Movement for African Unity hereby condemns, in no uncertain terms, these

shameful and dastardly acts perpetrated by some sections of the South African

youth. It is our firm belief that these acts should have no place in any

society in the 21st Century. Africans are one people, with one common history,

and a common destiny. All Africans everywhere must keep in mind that it is only

in our unity as a people that the full economic potential of the African land

can be realized.

We call on all well-meaning Africans to join hands and hearts in expressing our

disgust and shame at these unfortunate incidents, which cast a very dark shadow

on our image as a people. We further urge the South African government to take

strong and decisive actions to find lasting a solution to these xenophobic

attacks, noting that this is not the first time such incidents have been

reported. In fact, it is with sadness that we state that South Africa, the land

of Nelson Mandela, that great champion of human rights, has almost become

synonymous with the term Xenophobia. This must stop, and it must stop

now!

We also call on the African Union, the Southern African Development Community

(SADEC), the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), the East

African Community, and all relevant multilateral institutions to strongly

condemn these incessant acts of terrorism and also help the South African

government in its quest to address it.

God bless Africa.

Signed,

Dornyo Daniel Kwame Ato Kwamina Addison

(President) (General Secretary)

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

