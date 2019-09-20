General News

Atta-Mills Institute Attends Global Development Conference In South Korea

0

Since, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), has been part of an International Grouping that has been holding a conference on global peace and development, in Seoul, capital city of the Republic of South Korea.

Under the auspices of the Geneva Institute for Leadership and Public Policy, and the BINCHAE Foundation of Korea, the high-profile Conference has centered on the Transformational Development Agenda for the new stage of the growth of nations.

Internationally renowned Thought Leaders such as, Hal Jones, Presidentof the Geneva Institute for Leadership and Public Policy (GILPP), and Ibu Han, CNN Woman of the Year and President, Bondokasi, Indonesia, as well as Dr. Abu Bako, Founding President of the Logos Rhema Foundation for Leadership and Public Policy, Accra, are included in the list of Speakers.

The Atta-Mills Institute is being represented by its Founder and CEO, Mr. Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, who is a key part of the African flavour at the Conference.

You might also like..

MAN, 30, FOUND DEAD AROUND NSUATRE

NDC sues EC over failure to give them a copy of…

Registered in 2017, and officially outdoored on the 23rd of July this year at its Maiden Seminar Series, which took place at the Auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Accra, the Atta-Mills Institute is fast-gaining solid recognition and massive approval ratings both home and abroad as the Atta-Mills Brand seems to be resonating well because of the clean image of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, the man after whom the Institute has been named.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

MAN, 30, FOUND DEAD AROUND NSUATRE

General News

NDC sues EC over failure to give them a copy of voters’ register

General News

Ruth love has not shown us any sign of her death-Family

General News

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO ATTENDS 74TH SESSION OF UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: