”Atheist Australian Ambassador to Ghana is an idiot”-Foh Amoaning

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Foh Amoaning has taken the Australian High Commissioner to the cleaners over his recent tag of Ghana as a corrupt country despite being a Christian nation.

In mincing no words, he described the Ambassador as an idiot who had no moral right to describe Ghana as a corrupt Christian country considering his background as an atheist.

The Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Andrew Barnes at the launch of the Strategic Framework on corruption by the Ghana Ant-Corruption Coalition expressed shock at the level of corruption in Ghana, a nation dominated by Christians.

To

Mr. Barnes, corruption should not be an issue eating up a country which

Christian population constitutes approximately 71.2% of the entire population.

Christianity is the largest religion in Ghana

followed by Muslim that makes up 17%, according to the 2010 census.

Mr. Andrew Barnes pointed out that although he doesn’t believe in the existence of God, he knows “corruption is clearly against Christian teachings”.

But reacting to the comments, the lawyer described the Commissioner as an idiot whose beliefs and values, were against the values of Ghana hence had no moral right to engage in such comments.

He said his comments are all part of the grand agenda to influence Ghana in the negative light.

He dared him to go to Saudi Arabia and make those comments if he was brave.

He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the Comprehensive Sexual Education policy, which has sparked controversies in the country.

Lawyer Amoaning said the agenda was part of the attempt by our foreign partners to push for gay rights and persons such as the Ambassador was part of before-mentioned individuals who have no faith in God hence engage in evil agendas.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

