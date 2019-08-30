Aspiring assemblywoman promises better sanitation, good roads & better education

An aspiring assemblywoman, Augustina Asantewaa Gyedu, in the Jama Electoral Area, Gbawe in the Ga South Municipal Assembly has bemoaned the lack of basic social amenities in the electoral area.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the aspirant who is contesting with four other men said the situation was not the best hence the need to have a representative at the assembly to push this agenda.

Another challenge confronting the electoral area she lamented has to do with a place where they could dump their waste.

Flooding was also another challenge she indicated confronts some of the communities in the electoral area.

It is based on these challenges she has decided to go the assembly to champion development in her electoral area.

She has also pledged to work closely with traditional authorities in the electoral area to push an agenda for quality education among the youth in the area.

The aspirant further promised to be the voice for persons living with disabilities in the electoral area.

The Assembly Member is the liaison between the MMDA and the community. He/she plays a critical role in community development.

The Assembly Member participates in the work and activities of the Assembly such as attending meetings and contributes to decision-making processes.

The duties of the Assembly Member as prescribed by Act 462 include: to promote good governance, democracy and peace in the country, Assembly Members play a unique role in exercising their functions, most especially at the grassroots; Members are expected to explain policies for a better understanding to the ordinary Ghanaian in participatory democracy that the country has adopted; Maintain close contact with the electorate and consults them on regular basis; Consult them before each Assembly meeting on issues to be discussed in the Assembly; and Collate views, opinions and proposals on matters affecting his/ her electoral area and present the issues to the Assembly.

