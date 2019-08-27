Asiedu Nketiah will be Ghana’s Prez in 2024-Evangelist

A man who says he is an evangelist and goes by the name Evangelist Daniel Ayeh has prophesied that General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah will be Ghana’s president.



According to Evangelist Ayeh, the NDC will win the 2024 presidential election should they file Mr. Nketiah as a candidate.



‘’Should the NDC elect Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as a presidential candidate in 20204, he will win the presidential seat for the NDC hands down.’’ He added.



Evangelist Ayeh said it is a prophecy by God and if the chief scribe of the NDC is interested in the presidency then he has been blessed to win the race in 2024.





Meanwhile, he has also prophesied that President Nana Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 presidential election no matter the circumstances.



‘’Nana Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 presidential election but they should not be complacent. Should the NPP be humble and rule with dignity and integrity, they are likely to stay in power for 16 years. But for 2020, they will win,’’ he stated.

