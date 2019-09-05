Asawase-NDC supporters threaten to vote against Muntaka
Some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)
have stormed the regional party’s office in anger over the disqualification of
Masawudu Mubarick, the contender of Asawase Member of Parliament Muntaka
Mubarak.
The agitated party supporters told Rainbow
Radio’s Kwabena Amoateng they did not support the decision by the party and
felt the party has imposed the current MP on them.
The decision, they believe, does not reflect the
interest of delegates in the constituency.
They have vowed to vote against any candidate who will
represent the party in the 2020 parliamentary election.
The party disqualified Masawudu Mubarick, who
was contesting incumbent MP, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed.
The Functional Executive of the NDC in a statement issued on Tuesday
said it has “…..declared Mr. Massawudu Mubarick disqualified to
contest the Asawase Constituency for the 2020 elections. By this decision, Hon.
Mubarak goes unopposed and for that matter stands elected as the Parliamentary
Candidate for the Asawase Constituency.”