Asante Kotoko Visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Ahead Of Kano Pillars Clash

The life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has encouraged teammates of Kotoko to put in their best as their prepare to play Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League.

The team will come face to face with Nigeria powerhouse Kano pillars in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg on Saturday in Kaduna.

As the league commences this weekend and Asante Kotoko being the representative of Ghana has thus visited their life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu to seek for his blessings and advice at Manhyia palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in an audio monitored by Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi of Rainbow Sports said, the team has done him and the whole Ashanti Kingdom a great honour for being able to qualify for the champions league, which we have been yearning for over sometime time.

The traditional ruler also admonished the players and Executive Chairman of the club to keep up their good work in order to get the best out of the club.

He expressed gratitude to God for the team’s qualification to the CAF Champions League.

Moreover, he advised the Executive Chairman of the team Dr. Kwame Kyei to see to the smooth running of the club.

He was hopeful with hard work, dedication and discipline, the team will emerge as the best at the league.

“You are not playing for me Otumfour but for yourselves so that you can further your own careers. As you are going go and propel the name of Kotoko forward so you can progress.”

“Please kindly sleep after playing football in the night some of you roam at nights and don’t sleep making you weaker on the field.”



“Do not let complacency come into your football and put up a lackadaisical attitude on the pitch.”

“Most of you think you are harming Kotoko but you don’t know you are destroying your own careers.”

“I believe the coaches and leadership chose you people because you are the best among the lot who can propel the team forward.”

“What you must know is that football is your only trade and you have been carefully chosen to play for Kotoko.”



The last time they participated in the competition was in 2015 when they suffered elimination at the hands of Algerian side, MC El Eulma 2-1 on aggregate. The Porcupine Warriors met a similar fate earlier in 2013 exiting the competition at the same stage, falling to yet another Algerian side JSM Bejaia, on the away goal rule after a 1-1 tie on aggregate.

By: Christopher Agbodo Ranson

