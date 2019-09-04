Arming every police officer will turn them into monsters; hasten slowly-Atta-Mills Institute to IGP

The Atta-Mills Institute has cautioned the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh to hasten slowly in arming every police officer following the gruesome murder of two police officers in Kasoa recently.

Five police officers have been killed in

the line of duty within the last 30 days. Many security experts have attributed

it to the lack of logistics for police personnel who ensure law and order in

the country.

The latest is the gory killing of two policemen

by some armed robbers last week Wednesday.

This was after the officers tried to

stop them at a checkpoint at Buduburam in the Central region.

Following the death of the two officers, the

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has directed the Acting Inspector General of

Police (IGP) to immediately arm officers who are on traffic duty.

He said James Oppong Boanuh should provide

the officers with bullet-proof vests and helmets to enable them “exercise their

right to self-defence effectively when they meet such callous and barbaric

persons”.

But

commenting on this, the CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho called on

the IGP not to adopt a knee-jerk approach to policy formulation.

He

condemned equivocally the cold-blooded murder of police personnel in line of

their duty.

However,

Mr. Anyidoho is of the view that in policy formulation it is extremely

important to balance decisions taken in heat of the moment, against those taken

based on sober reelections, deeper consultations and devoid of emotions.

He

said: ‘’while most crises provide opportunities for formulation of new

policies, it is extremely critical that whatever decisions that result in the

policy formulation must go through the furnace.’’

He

added: ‘’good policies must be able to stand the test of time and must outlive

individuals hence the need to always subject the ingredients of policy

formulation to lots of deep consultation and scenario-modelling.’’

To

him the IGP must not lose sight of the fact that the real essence of policing

is the protection of citizenry and that over-arming of police might turn them

into monsters, defeating all the positive attempts at bridging the gap in

police-civilian relations.

‘’Let us not forget that all policies are subject to abuse and if not well thought out, you may have a few police men who will u8se their newly-found ‘authority’ to abuse the rights of citizenry and rather cause disaffection for the Police Service,’’ he emphasised.

