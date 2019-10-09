Apologise for attempting to ”shamelessly smuggle” CSE into curriculum-AMI to GES boss

The Atta-Mills Institute has called on the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Opoku-Amankwa, to as a matter of urgency, apologise profusely to the people of Ghana for lying to the public in his attempt to smuggle the unacceptable CSE policy into the curriculum of basic schools.

According to the Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, it is very critical for the DG of the GES to apologise if he is to be able to function with some modicum of acceptance because of the ill manner in which he publicly sought to push for the introduction of the CSE in direct contravention of the laws of Ghana.

“Professor Opoku-Amankwa, was a lead advocate in the CSE matter and only chicken out when the public outcry became mightier than him and he must apologise if he wants us to accord him the respect his office deserves” Koku has stated.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the CSE discussion, the Atta-Mills Institute took a strong position against the introduction of such an obnoxious and nation-wrecking policy just as the Churches and Islamic Organisations also kicked forcefully against it – compelling President Akufo-Addo and his Government to beat a quick retreat and assure the nation that no such policy will be introduced.

Ghana and the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization launched the CSE program this year in a bid to empower adolescents and young people to deepen their scope of existing activities to attain a CSE.

Known as the Our right, Our lives, Our Future (O³), CSE is supported by the governments of Sweden and Ireland.

It is being implemented in Ghana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the effective delivery of quality comprehensive sexuality programs.

GES had planned to introduce CSE in all public schools in Ghana including five-year-olds will be taught CSE.

The aim, the GES maintained was empowered with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.

However, agitations from religious bodies, CSOs and the Atta-Mills Institute forced government to drop the CSE.

But Mr. Anyidoho says the GES boss must apologise to Ghanaians.

According to him, the publication capturing the GES boss announcing that an amount of GHc88 million has been released for free SHS should not be his focus rather, he should apologise to Ghanaians over the CSE scandal.

”GES Director, Professor Opoku-Amankwa announcing that a paltry GHC88 million has been released to cover only the first semester of a stream of SHS students is no news. Prof Opoku-Amankwa, must rather be captured in the news apologising profusely to Ghanaians for shamelessly attempting to smuggle the evil CSE into the curriculum of basic schools.”

