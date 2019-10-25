General News

Angry mob set brothels ablaze in Kumasi over stabbing of ‘Tupac’

An angry mob have razed down brothels in a popular red-light district in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital.

The angry mob took the action over the alleged stabbing to death of a 20-year-old man identified only as ‘Tupac’ at one of the brothels.

Rainbow Radio gathered that the 20-year old man was allegedly attacked by some female sex workers after he had patronised their services.

You might also like..

Veep Joins Chiefs & People of Manya Krobo to celebrate…

Request by TUTAG justified, grant them their wish-KTU…

The youth stormed the Sokoban Wood Village in the Kumasi Metropolis Thursday morning with cudgels to avenge their friend, our reporter Kwabena Amoateng said.

Police and firefighters were deployed to the scene to intervene in the melee. Police also picked up some persons in connection with the incident.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Veep Joins Chiefs & People of Manya Krobo to celebrate Ngmayem Festival

General News

Request by TUTAG justified, grant them their wish-KTU Students roar

Politics

LPG will give children & unemployed monthly allowance-Director of Elections

General News

Minority’s claim that we are intimidating nurses is irresponsible political…

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: