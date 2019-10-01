Anas exposes alleged abuse of power, bribery by City Guards with ‘Aba-yee’

Investigative

journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has hinted of a new expose from his stables

dubbed, ‘’Aba-yee’’.

For

over six months, the investigative journalist and his team worked as drivers

and traders in the central business district of Accra to expose how city guards

allegedly abused their power and also took bribes.

‘’Lives have been lost.

Businesses closed.

Dreams shattered.

Their very presence looks like order, but they have a secret…

Find out in this multi-part undercover investigation. Coming soon.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

