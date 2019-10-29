Amen Scientific Hospital organises free health screening on world stroke day

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amen Scientific and Herbal Hospital, Dr. Sheikh Amin Bonsu has underscored the need for Ghanaians to develop healthy habits to prevent stroke.

The 2019 “Business Leader in the Herbal-Medicine Sector” award winner at the West African Regional Magazine (TWARM)” Business and Leadership Awards ceremony, said choosing healthy meal and snack options can help prevent stroke.

He was speaking at a free health screening exercise organized by the hospital at the Dome Market today [Tuesday].

Dr. Amin Bonsu said Ghanaians must be sure to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The medical screening forms part of the hospital’s celebration of the World Stroke Day which is celebrated globally on October 29 annually.

According to him, physical activity can help one stay at a healthy weight and lower the cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

He said for adults, they must engage in moderate moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, such as a brisk walk, regularly.

He said gone were the days when a stroke was known to be a medical condition for the elderly as we are in an era where children as low as 13 years have suffered a stroke.

According to the World Health Organization, 15 million people suffer stroke worldwide each year. Of these, 5 million dies and another 5 million are permanently disabled.

High blood pressure contributes to more than 12.7 million strokes worldwide.

Europe averages approximately 650,000 stroke deaths each year.

In developed countries, the incidence of stroke is declining, largely due to efforts to lower blood pressure and reduce smoking. However, the overall rate of stroke remains high due to the ageing of the population.

The doctor explained that stroke is a life-threatening disease that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is cut off.

He indicated that stroke is the second leading cause of death in an adult population and the leading cause of death in middle and low-income countries globally.

Hypertension is the main risk factor for stroke, other risks include diabetes mellitus, smoking, obesity, and increasing age just to mention a few.

Research has also proven that uncontrolled blood pressure is the most consistent cause of stroke in Ghana.

It contributes about 70% of all cases.

About 40% of stroke patients who come to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to seek treatment do not survive.

Dr. Amin Bonsu said there was the need to raise awareness on the condition to help reduce the rate drastically.

He urged the public to avoid alcohol intake, smoking of marijuana and other harmful substances.

He stressed ”reduce the salt in your diet to no more than 1,500 milligrams a day (about a half teaspoon). Avoid high-cholesterol foods. Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables every day, one serving of fish two to three times a week. Get more exercise — at least 30 minutes of activity a day, and more, if possible. And the most important thing to do is to quit smoking and alcohol intake.”

He encouraged the public to look out for the early signs of stroke to help manage it.

Some of the signs and symptoms of stroke include numbness or weakness in your face, arm, or leg, especially on one side, confusion or trouble understanding other people. difficulty speaking. trouble seeing with one or both eyes among others.

The health screening covered high blood pressure, typhoid, Hepatitis B, Malaria, Sugar Level and other medical conditions.

Aside from the free screening, the beneficiaries were given a special card which would provide them discounted medical care at the hospital.

About Amen

Amen Scientific Herbal Hospital is the leading modern scientific herbal and alternative medicine hospital in West Africa, awarded by the President of the West African Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association.

Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medicine Hospital is a health care delivery facility which employs various forms of complementary and alternative means of treating patients of their medical conditions. We employ phytotherapthy ( Herbal – Plant Medicine), Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Osteopathy and Raflexology using a holisitc approach to health care delivery.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

