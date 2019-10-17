Amanda Clinton promises more money for clubs & corruption free GFA

The only female aspirant in the upcoming Ghana Football Association President (GFA) election, Amanda A. Clinton has urged delegates to ignore candidates who will induce with money to vote for them.

The private legal practitioner was of strong optimism that the 120 delegates who are going to vote will vote intelligently no matter what would be promised them.

Amanda A. Clinton said there is no reason why the GFA cannot become financially viable just like other FA’s across the globe.

She called on the delegates to trust her to ensure the viability of the GFA.

In her view, ”this is a race for those who want to win but ultimately it is a race of discernment where you the delegates get to discern who has the heart to lead groups of people that are tired of corruption, a select group only benefiting, that are tired of not having a direct access to the top and are tired of having their views misaligned”

She asked the delegates to vote for her if they were tired and want that change and buy her vote of honesty, truth, transparency, and the ability to transform the GFA in a way that will affect their pocket directly in terms of how their clubs benefit at the end.

She has promised to make the GFA a beacon of Africa once more.

”It is my ultimate aim, and I will strategically do everything that it is possible to ensure that happens to ensure that people come and look and see how we were able to turn around the fortune of Ghana Football in the shortest possible time,” she added.

”In order to do all these, I need your votes in order to transform the Ghana Football Association from the ground upwards. People might have been offering you money, promises and different things, but at the end of the day the only I can offer you is the truth, honesty, transparency and the assurance that should I be elected as President of the GFA, you will directly receive more money than your club has ever received through accountability and transparency,” she concluded.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

