AMA, IOM unveil Local Migration Governance Indicators for Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has unveiled Accra’s Migration Governance Indicators for the year 2019.

The “Local Migration Governance Indicators (MGI) Accra City Profile” which was outdoored in Accra on Wednesday was expected to help the city authority assess the comprehensiveness of its migration governance framework as well as efforts to achieve progress on Sustainable Development target 10.7, which calls upon all countries to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible migration and the mobility of people, including the implementation of planned and well-managed migration policies.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah delivering an address said the issue of migration was a major contributing factor to the population growth in Accra and that there were no reliable data to inform city authorities on how to manage the growth.

He said the studies documented in the Local MGI Accra City Profile would go a long way to inform the assembly’s planning process to ensure that all persons in the city live in and love it ,adding that, it would help the city take stock of how much progress was made in key areas – such as access to basic social services and social protection, the right to work, skills and qualifications on recognition schemes, bilateral labour agreements and serve as a basis to take necessary policy decisions in that respect.

“There is massive pressure on our social amenities due to the growth in population but unfortunately there is no reliable or credible data to inform city managers in the direction to go. This new document has come at an opportune time and will go a long way to guide the city to make an informed decision on issues relating to migration,” he said.

The Project Manager of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Nnamdi Iwuora who spoke on behalf of the Ghana Chief of Mission of IMO, Sylvia Lopez-Ekra indicated that migrants target cities because it rewards human capital.

He said “the cities globally face unique challenges with regard to migration management. These include coping with rapid urbanization processes, population growth and the corresponding pressure this places on infrastructure and basic services; the expansion of slums; pollution – such as plastic pollution; and the challenges of responding to natural and human-made disasters, including climate change. ”

“Urbanisation, if well planned, has the potential to improve people’s access to education, health, housing, other services and to expand their opportunities for economic productivity. Cities remain melting pots for fostering economic innovation, cultural diversity, and artistic expression, “he added.

The Project Assistant of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Daniel Tagoe who presented key findings of the Local MGI Accra City Profile commended the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for carrying out some projects that do not impose restrictions from migrants.

He said in the area of education, healthcare and social security for migrants, while policies were decided at the national level, the AMA had a Social Welfare and Community Development Department which was responsible for the protection of vulnerable groups, including children, regardless of status hence adhering to international standards in fulfilment of migrants’ rights.

He also noted that the AMA as parts of it’s stakeholder engagements invites all associations registered with it to general consultations on policies and laws that affects residents adding that, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had integrated their operations at the local level into the structure of the AMA.

He said AMA also engages partners to address migration and related issues and impose no restrictions regarding access to the labour market and socio-economic wellbeing of migrants and society.

The C40 Advisor and Chief Sustainability Advisor to the Mayor, Desmond Appiah cited Sao Paulo as one of the cities with attractive policies for migrants.

“Sao Paulo has twelve million residents and six million of them are migrants. The most interesting thing is that there is an assembly for migrants so they have the Mayor of the city and Mayor for migrants. That particular position is rotated and the point is that they don’t want the migrant community to feel that they are not part of the decision-making body,” he said.

“Accra on the other do not have policies to attract migrants because our challenges are quite different. Montero and Sao Paulo, these two cities besides Accra have a clear legal framework for having migrants in the city,” he added.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

