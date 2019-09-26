Alleged Coup Plot: Gov’t has exposed Ghana to danger-Gibril

A former deputy national organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Gibril says the ruling government has exposed Ghana’s security to danger.

The politician says the claim by the government that it has arrested some suspects who had planned to stage a coup against this administration is laughable.

He wondered why it took government 15 months to react to the attempted coup plot.

He indicated the weapons retrieved from the suspects shows they could not stage a coup.

He stated emphatically the situation is one of the deceptions by the NPP to divert attention from the scandals that have hit their administration.

He further slammed the government for suggesting that there were military men who were part of the suspects.

The incident he said was badly communicated.

The three accused persons, according to government, are part of “an elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency.”

State security agencies jointly found an arms manufacturing facility hidden inside a hospital at a suburb of Accra.

The government said, items the state security agencies found at the Citadel Hospital, include five locally manufactured pistols with magazines fitted on, one foreign pistol with two magazines, three locally manufactured pistol barrels, three smoke grenades, 22 improvised Explosive Devices, among others.

The

charges against the three suspects: Dr Mac-Palm, said to

be a medical doctor, Dornyah “Ezor” Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer and

Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, freight manager, are as follows:

1.

Conspiracy to commit crime – Manufacture of arms and ammunition without lawful

authority.

2.

Conspiracy to commit crime – Possession of explosives and firearms without

lawful authority.

3.

Manufacture of firearms without lawful authority.

4.

Manufacture of explosives and ammunition’s without lawful authority.

5. Possession of explosives and firearms.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

