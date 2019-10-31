All persons sentenced to death must be executed immediately-Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Obiri Boahen has started a campaign in which he intends to get all Ghanaians on death roll executed.

The lawyer speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer said the inability of successive presidents to sign to have persons sentenced to death ex, has emboldened other criminals to engage in hardcore crimes because they know they would not be killed when found guilty and sentenced to death.

He further described the call by the Human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI) to have the death sentence scrapped as an irresponsible one.

He said persons who murder others deserve to also die when found guilty and stance to death.

AI has reiterated its strong opposition to the death penalty sentence in Ghana’s legal system, thus calling on the government to totally abolish it by end of this year.

According to AI, Ghana is among the countries that have abolished the execution of prisoners on death row but is yet to stop sentencing “criminals” to death by getting rid of the punishment from its legal system.

However, the lawyer says AI is rather encouraging an increase in criminal activities.

He said all persons on death roll should be executed to serve as a deterrent. We should not entertain AI and their call.

He has therefore urged President Akufo-Addo to gather the courage to sign all death sentences to free our prisons of such individuals.

Current Situation

A recent publication by the Daily Graphic revealed that some180 condemned prisoners are languishing on death row at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison because successive Presidents had, since 1993, refused to sign their death warrants.

The condemned prisoners the paper reported include 174 men and six women, with many of them being sentenced to death by hanging for murder.

The Nsawam Medium Prison is the only prison in the country with a condemned block that can hold 200 prisoners.

The Criminal Code lists crimes punishable by death as murder, treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and smuggling.

Per the laws of Ghana, individuals who commit treason against the constitutional order “shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to suffer death”.

Genocide includes acts committed with the intent of destroying in whole or in part a national, ethnic, racial or religious group: killing or causing serious mental or bodily harm to members of the group, inflicting conditions intended to destroy the group and imposing measures to end births in the group.

For smuggling, the law says any individual concealing or carrying away from Ghana any gold or diamond without lawful authority or with the intent to evade any enactment concerning the export of gold or diamond “shall be liable on conviction to a sentence of death”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

