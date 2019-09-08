Akufo-Addo to outline major strides in corruption fight

President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce major strides in the government’s corruption fight, when he meets members of the Bar on Monday, September 9.

The President campaigned in 2016 on a platform of ensuring that the national exercise to curb corruption is bolstered especially with his personal record of incorruptibility and his commitment to strengthening the institutions responsible for aiding the fight against corruption.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at a news briefing on Sunday in Techiman in the Bono East Region said, upon assuming office, President Akufo-Addo has undertaken a number of measures aimed at fulfilling this commitment.

He said in recent months the President has also taken actions against persons perceived to have been involved in acts associated with corruption.

“At the Annual Bar Conference in Takoradi on Monday, a platform where practitioners in law and justice will gather, the President will account for how he has handled the anti-corruption agenda and spell out outstanding steps in ensuring that his outstanding commitments on the subject, see fruition,” he said.

Mr Nkrumah said the government expects that all stakeholders will continue their commitment to fighting corruption and assist in strengthening state institutions that lead the charge.

“Government also expects that the anti-corruption fight will focus on verifiable facts rather than conjecture and suspicion paving a way for tangible [and] verifiable action,” the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator added.

