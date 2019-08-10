Ahmadiyya Muslim missions Forster world cohesion. – Ibrahim Asante

The Ahmadiyya Muslim mission prides itself of promoting and sustaining peace, stability, unity and growth across the globe through its provision of pro poor interventions in deprived communities.

Ibrahim Asante, the former external Affairs secretary of the Pan African Ahmadiyya Association of the United Kingdom touted this achievement in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm in Accra, Ghana.

Ibrahim Asante said the mission has contributed immensely to society by the establishment of schools, hospitals, portable water among other pro-poor interventions to support humanity.

According to him, ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’, mantra is expressive of its enthusiastic spirit to provide aid and social justice to all those in need, without exception.

He explained that the spirit to serve humanity is inspired in and impressed upon

every member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community by teachings of the Holy Qur’an

and the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He posited that the efforts and undertakings by the mission have contributed to the development of the countries they exist in.

“The teachings and objectivities of the mission admonish members to live in peace with all other faiths without discrimination. The work of the mission covers agriculture, youth development, skills training, health among others,” he said.

Ibrahim Asante was speaking on the relevance of 53rd Jalsa Salana of the Ahamadiyya Muslim Association in the United Kingdom.

The annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK (Jalsa Salana) is a unique three-day event that brings together more than 38,000 participants from 115 countries. Parliamentarians, diplomats, religious

leaders and professionals from across the world and from all walks of life address the gathering, the purpose of which is to foster unity between humanity, and God, the Creator.

The main highlight of the convention is the annual speech of the head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya mission, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad V (may Allah be his Helper). He addresses the conference on each of the three days, providing invaluable insights into the application of religious teachings to man’s spiritual, moral and material wellbeing.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Asante said it has helped in bringing peace and religious tolerance globally. He charged Muslims to live in peace with other religious groups in order to sustain global peace.

Ahamadiyya Muslim missions Forster world cohesion. – Ibrahim Asante



The Annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) of

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

