Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission has served humanity, promoted peace & tolerance-Dr. Asante

The Head of Training Department & Commission Board Member-MTA International Africa, Dr. Ibrahim Asante, has touted the achievements of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in sustaining peace, stability, unity and growth across the globe.

The community he stated does not only promote peace, but every act and activity is conducted in an entirely peaceful manner.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the mission has contributed immensely to the establishment of schools, hospitals, training colleges, provided healthcare to the poor, water among other humanitarian services across the globe.

Dr. Ibrahim Asante prides itself in serving mankind through its various humanitarian projects throughout the world.

According to him, ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’, is expressive of its enthusiastic spirit to provide aid and social justice to all those in need, without exception.

He explained that the spirit to serve-to-serve humanity is inspired and impressed upon every member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community by teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He posited that the contributions by the mission have contributed to the development of the countries they exist.

The teachings and objectivities of the mission he added admonish members to live in peace with all other faiths without discrimination.

The work of the mission he said covers agriculture, youth development, skills training, health among others.

He was speaking on the relevance of Jalsa Salana, which is organised annually by the mission in the United Kingdom.

The Annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK is a unique three-day event that brings together more than 38,000 participants from 115 countries. Parliamentarians, diplomats, religious leaders and professionals from across the world and from all walks of life address the gathering, the purpose of which is to foster unity between humanity, and with our Creator.

A special feature of this conference is that it is blessed by the presence of His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (may Allah be his Helper), and the Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He addresses the conference on each of the three days, providing invaluable insights into the application of religious teachings to our spiritual, moral and material wellbeing.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Asante said it has helped to bringing peace globally.

Religious Tolerance

Dr. Asante who is also the former External Affairs Secretary Pan–African Ahmadiyya Muslim Association-PAAMA UK underscored for religious tolerances, respect human rights and freedom of worship.

He charged Muslims to live in peace with other religious groups in order to sustain global peace.

He said we are first humans before our beliefs hence the need to live in peace.

About Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was founded in 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (peace be upon him) of Qadian, India. He claimed under Divine guidance to be the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi, whose advent was awaited by the major religions of the world. He divested Islam of false, fanatical teachings, revived the true and peaceful teachings of Islam and inspired his followers to build a strong bond with God through humble and compassionate service to humanity.

The community is now established in more than 207 countries, spearheading an international effort to promote the true message of Islam. It also leads a global peace campaign to champion respect and human rights for all. The UK chapter of the community was established in 1913 and now has over 130 branches, making it one of the oldest established Muslim communities in the UK.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

