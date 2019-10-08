Agenda to advance homosexuality will grow worse-Bishop Agyinasare

General Overseer of Perez Dome, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said the agenda to promote homosexuality will worsen.

In his October Month of Character Series, the man of God declared the satanic agenda to promote homosexuality has reached a point where in some countries, you cannot say homosexuality is sinful as a preacher because you would be tagged as a homophobic.

He said when you say you do not believe in sex before marriage, they will assume that you are not current”.

”And is going to get worse. is going to get worse because of the satanic agenda for these last days,” he added.

Touching on the ten commandments of rebellion, Bishop Charles Agyinasare said the agenda is meant to destroy families and make children rebel what is right and accept evil practices.

According to him, the ten commandments of rebellion was initiated by one Alice A. Bailey (1880-1945), the founder and leader of Lucis Trust and leader of Lucifer Publishing Trust who believed that in changing society, one has to use children and not old people because the old people are stacked with their beliefs.

He said governments all the world today are implementing her charter, which is meant to make children rebel against their parents and good ethical values.

He indicated the late Bailey’s main agenda was to change Christianity and to redeem the nations of the Christian tradition.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare in explaining the rationale behind these evil commandments said the agenda was meant to promote sexuality promiscuity, unnatural sexual practices and ungodliness.

The other agenda was to promote excessive child rights by breaking communication between parent and child.

This was to prevent parents from passing on their Christian traditions to their children, liberate children from the bondage of their parent traditions.

”She also promoted an agenda which removed corporal punishment; But On the other hand, the Bible says ‘Do not withhold correction from a child, for if you beat him with a rod, he will not die. You shall beat him with a rod and deliver his soul from hell.”

The media he added is also being used to promote sexual promiscuity.

Alice Bailey he noted went ahead to promote sexual promiscuity by freeing young people to the concept of pre marital sex and encourage them to have free sex and make them see the joy of having sex to be the highest joy in their life.

Abortion was also part of the agenda because she believed that if people were going to enjoy the joy of sexual relationships, they need to be free of unnecessary fears, in other words, they should not be hampered with unwanted pregnancies.

”Let children fantasise about sex and the young fantasise about even outside marriage and this you know is contrary to the word of God (Ephesians 5:3).”

”Today it is not only accessible, but it is also forced. Today abortion is a strategy to curb population control together with the use of condoms and ‘pill’’, he added.

He challenged Christians to take a stand on some of these things and defend the truth in these last days.

”If you are a Christian, you have to take a stand in these last days on some of these things. You have to be able to defend the truth. If your defence of the truth, you may be persecuted for your beliefs.”

The ten commandments of rebellion are stated as follows:

1.Take God And Prayer Out Of The Education System

2.

Reduce Parental Authority Over The Children

3.Destroy

The Judeo-Christian Family Structure

Or The Traditional Christian Family Structure (Why?).

4. If

Sex Is Free, Then Make Abortion Legal And Make It Easy

5.

Make Divorce Easy And Legal, Free People From The Concept Of Marriage For Life.

6.

Make Homosexuality An Alternative Lifestyle

7.

Debase Art, Make It Run Mad

8.Use

Media To Promote And Change Mindset

9.

Create An Interfaith Movement

10. Get Governments To Make All These Laws And Get The Church To Endorse These Changes.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

