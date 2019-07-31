Acting IGP has started on a commendable note-Peace Watch Ghana

President of Peace Watch Ghana, Madam Diana Nyonkopa Daniels, has commended the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, for interdicting the District Commander for Lakeside, DSP Eric Partey Opata, over unlawful detention of a suspect.

She said the acting IGP has started on a positive note.

She bemoaned the abuse of the rights of suspects by some commanders and has, therefore, commended Oppong-Boanuh saying it will help sanitise the police service and maintain discipline.

DSP Opata, according to a statement from police, kept the suspect in police custody for nine days without due process.

Madam Daniels reiterated that the acting IGP is a renowned lawyer and an experienced police professional who would help safeguard the integrity of the service.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh was recently made Acting IGP after President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The Peace Watch Ghana boss was of the view that the Acting IGP’s decision on the Lakeside Commander was a rare occurrence that must be commended.

She has therefore asked the media to support him in changing the fallen standards of the service.

Madam Daniels admonished the IGP to work with the media in order to execute his agenda.

Peace Watch Ghana is a registered Non-Profit and Non-Governmental organization, dedicated towards the harmonization of the relationship between the public and the state security agencies, especially Ghana Police Service through advocacy, public sensitization and education, provision of logistical supports and capacity building to promote effective peace and security for national development.