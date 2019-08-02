Achipalago is ungrateful & an attention seeker -Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has taken Achipalago to the cleaners describing him as an enemy who does not deserve his attention.

In mincing no words, Shatta Wale described Achipalago as a hypocrite.

The artiste was speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

The artiste went berserk after Achipalago had sent a message on the show greeting him.

Shatta Wale said he does not have anything to do with Achipalago neither are they friends.

According to him, he does not entertain pretenders and for him, Achipalago is a pretender who became famous through him [Shatta Wale].

An infuriated Shatta Wale said he sacrificed a lot for Achipalago, hyped him but he showed no appreciation.

Shatta further noted that he was the only individual who made Achipalago fly in a plane.

‘’I don’t know Achipalago from anywhere. We don’t have any life that we live; he doesn’t know me from anywhere. I met this guy at Kumasi and told him I will just mention his name in one of my songs so he could be hyped, and he told me God will bless me should I do that. I was the first person to put him on a flight from Kumasi to Accra; he has never sat in a plane before. I did a lot for him but he behaved in a way just to distract me,’’ he noted.

‘’I don’t really put certain people in my life like that. Why should he send a message extending his greetings? We have to brush him aside. It was through music I met a lot of people but certain people came to just get fame through me and misbehave, and if you have that kind of character, I would not entertain you.’’

He said he does not just engage in fruitless exercises and when people see him commenting on certain issues on social media, then he is making money out f those activities.

