Accra High Court ‘trial records’ stolen

Computer accessories including hard drives have been stolen from about four different courtrooms serving the Accra High Court located at the Law Court Complex in Accra.

Graphic Online has gathered that the courts affected by the theft include Criminal Court 1, the court hearing the case of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former CEO of COCOBOD and Seidu Agongo, a businessman, who are standing trial over allegations of causing financial loss of Gh¢271.3 million to the state.

The other courts affected by the theft are courts that deal with land related disputes.

All the affected courts are located on the first floor of the Law Court Complex. The Law Court Complex houses 44 High Courts, offices, a bank, eateries and other services.

It is the biggest court complex in Ghana.

The theft is said to have taken place during the just ended legal vacation [August 1- October 4].

Sources also revealed to Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson that some workers of the Judicial Service have been questioned by state security agencies in relation to the incident.

Meeting with Chief Justice

Efforts to get an official confirmation from the Judicial Service, however, proved futile as officials denied knowledge or promised to get back with information.

A source, however, said the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, on Monday had a meeting with the Manager of the Law Court Complex.

“I can’t confirm the incident but what I know is that the CJ is currently meeting the Manager of the Court Complex. I can’t, however, confirm if the said meeting is in relation with the incident you are talking about,” the source said.

The said incident affected Dr Opuni’s trial on Monday morning as the computers and the public address system were off during the hearing.

“We are currently experiencing some technical difficulties so please pardon us,” the presiding judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, told the court.

The hearing, however, continued with the court adjourning the case to November 13, 2019 due to a motion for stay of proceedings filed at the Court of Appeal by lawyers for Dr Opuni.

Security concerns

Other sources who spoke to Graphic Online said security at the Law Court Complex had not been the best.

“Recently, we found a naked man inside the court complex. It was really a scary experience,” the source said.

Source: Graphic Online

