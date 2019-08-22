Academic Calendar for Basic Schools Released

The Basic Education Division of the Ghana Education Service has released the official Academic Calendar for Public Basic Schools for the 2019/20 Academic Year.

The Academic Calendar includes School terms and Holidays for the 2019/20 Academic Year.



The first Term of the 2019/20 Academic Year shall begin from September 10 to December 19,2019.

The length of the first term shall be 15 weeks comprising a one-day full time school for only teachers known as a Continuous Professional Development Day (CPDD).



The CPPD shall take place on the 30th October 2019 and there shall be no school session for the Learners on that day.

Revision and End of Term Examination shall take place from the 9th to the 19th December 2019.



School shall vacate on December 19,2019, and reopen on January 8,2020 ,making an 18 days break for vacation.

The Second Term of the 2019/20 Academic Year shall begin from January 8 to pril 8,2020.



The length of the Second Term shall be 14 weeks, comprising a one-day full time school for only teachers known as a Continuous Professional Development Day (CPDD).

The CPPD shall take place on the 20th February 2020 and there shall be no school session for the Learners on that day.

Revision and End of Term Examination shall take place from the 30th of March to the 8th of April 2020.

School shall vacate on April 8,2020 and reopen on May 5,2020, making a 26 days break for vacation.



The Third Term of the 2019/20 Academic Year shall begin from May 5 to July 30,2020.

The length of the Third Term shall be 13 weeks, comprising a one-day full time school for only teachers known as a Continuous Professional Development Day (CPDD).

The CPPD shall take place on the 28th May 2020 and there shall be no school session for the Learners on that day.

Revision and End of Term Examination shall take place from the 20th to the 30th of July 2020.

There shall be another Continuous Professional Development Day (CPDD) for Facilitators only on August 3,2020.

School shall vacate on July 30,2020 and reopen on September 8,2020, making a 39 days break for vacation.

Basic Education Certificate Examination shall begin from the 15th and end on the 19th of June 2020.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

