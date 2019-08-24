Politics

Ablakwa wins primaries with 96% in North Tongu

0

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament North Tongu Constituency, Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa has been retained as candidate for the constituency.

The candidate won the race by a landslide victory with nearly 96% of the votes.

The Minority’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs polled 1043 votes representing 96.75% whereas his contender William Mawuli Adado polled 35 votes representing 3.25%.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has also retained her candidacy in the Korley Klottey constituency. polling 240 votes.

Meanwhile, the MP for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has been dfeated in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

You might also like..

Felix Kwakye Ofosu wins Abura Asebu NDC primaries

UDS lecturer defeats Ras Mubarak in NDC primaries

Ras Mubarak  who is a farmer, freelance media publicist and a politician, lost the bid to  Dr. Hamza Adam who polled 401 votes.

The MP managed to poll 273 votes whereas Mr. Baba polled 81 votes.

Nine (9) votes were rejected.

Dr. Hamza is a senior  lecturer and the Head of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Politics

Felix Kwakye Ofosu wins Abura Asebu NDC primaries

Politics

UDS lecturer defeats Ras Mubarak in NDC primaries

Politics

NPP clears 273 aspirants to contest primaries at constituencies without MPs

Politics

‘I’ve not reacted to corruption issues because I’m not well…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: